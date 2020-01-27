Heralding the start of Kansas’ 2020 legislative session, Franklin County’s representatives were in Ottawa over the weekend to answer questions from their constituents.

“This session has felt like one of the fastest starts we’ve had in a while,” said Rep. Blaine Finch.

Finch, R-Ottawa, was joined by Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, and Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, for the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Legislative Coffee, hosted Saturday morning in the City of Ottawa commission chambers. The three answered questions from a crowd packing the chambers, and the meeting’s livestream was viewed nearly 400 times online.

Legislators opened the morning’s discussions addressing a proposed amendment to Kansas’ Constitution currently pending in both the Kansas House and Senate that, if passed by both chambers, would put the question of access to abortions in the state to popular vote. The move is in response to a Kansas Supreme Court decision in April that declared a right to abortion exists in the state’s constitution.

“I’ve never seen this in my eight years in the Senate and two in the House,” said Tyson, referencing the speed at which amendment legislation has progressed. “We have a rogue court, and they took our state constitution and said ‘You have the right to an abortion.’ All this resolution would do would allow you the opportunity to vote, to decide whether you want the Legislature to decide whether the state has abortion or not, or whether the courts should decide.”

Finch expressed agreement with Tyson.

“Life amendment is huge — we’ve been working very hard on that, and it’s been a very important issue this session,” Finch said. “It needs two-thirds votes in both houses — so 84 (in the House) and 27 (in the Senate).”

Finch predicted legislation would continue to move quickly.

“I do see both the House and Senate working on this issue and trying to get a quick resolution to put this in front of voters,” he said. “That’s the way our system works. If we believe the courts made a bad decision, we put it to the people and let them decide in the form of a constitutional amendment.

“We’ll be working to get that in front of the public so you all can made the decision on whether Kansas is a pro-life state or a pro-choice state. We believe it is a pro-life state and think the voters will bear that out.”

The next Legislative Coffee is slated for 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the City of Ottawa commission chambers, 101 S. Hickory St., Ottawa.