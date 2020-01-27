The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is making a second-half push to nail down a spot in the KCAC postseason tournament. The top eight teams qualify for the tournament.

For most of the season, Ottawa was sitting in 11th place. The Lady Braves turned things around right before the holiday break with a 30-point victory and have built on that success recently.

Ottawa has won four its past five games following Saturday’s 73-70 victory over Saint Mary in Wilson Field House. Ottawa (6-13, 6-10) is one of five teams battling for the final two tournament spots.

“Every win is crucial,” Ottawa coach Bruce Tate said. “It got us back into playoff position. We still have an opportunity to (beat) a top team.”

Tate said the tiebreaker system gives teams that beat the top finishers an advantage.

“There is going to be tiebreakers,” he said. “I like our chances because we have a lot of home games this second time around.”

Tate, who has been around the KCAC going on two decades, said games are hard to win because of the coaches and good players throughout the conference.

“There is not an easy night in the KCAC,” Tate said. “York has not won a game, but took Oklahoma Wesleyan to overtime the other night. Saint Marys was up on Sterling and up on a lot of people because they have an experienced point guard that everyone around them believes in. They have a coach that knows his basketball. They had a great game plan against our matchup zone. It took us some time to figure out what they were doing. We had to make our few adjustments.”

Tate said Ottawa is a different team now than it was before the holidays.

“We did not know who we were at that time,” Tate said. “We lost our identity. We were not a defensive team like we have been in this program. The past is the past. We have to stick together.”

Ottawa’s defense has started to pick up steam, helping the struggling offense. Tate said his players are more familiar with the zone and are understanding the nuances.

“We are getting better defensively,” Tate said. “We have to find ways to stop a scoring team and not give them easy opportunities. We struggle to make shots. The way our offense is set up, it is not ran through one or two people.”

The coaching staff also preached about playing tougher and moving on to the next play.

“We talked about mental toughness in practice on Friday,” Tate said. “We responded extremely well. They did a good job of staying focused the entire game. It was a good collective win. Way to bounce back as Wednesday was a tough loss.”

Ottawa used a big third quarter to change the game around. Ottawa was down 37-31 at halftime and used an 11-2 run to take a 42-39 lead.

“We exploded coming out of halftime to take the lead,” Tate said. “We did not change our game plan. We had to execute it. We changed out mindset and was able to execute.”

Ottawa built a 10-point lead with 2:18 remaining, but Saint Mary rallied within 67-65 with 38 seconds left.

“There were some unlucky things that happened in that stretch,” Tate said. “We freaked out against the press. We were not aggressive. We were timid.”

Madi McAvoy hit a runner after a timeout and Katelyn Hughes buried two free throws with 17 seconds left to stem the tide.

“Madi’s layup was huge,” Tate said. “They executed extremely well. They did everything right and Madi made a play. Katelyn’s free throws, after sitting on the bench, forever were huge.”

Avery Lewman paced Ottawa with a career-best 22 points as she hit six treys. Mariah Grizzle had 16 points and nine rebounds. McAvoy netted 14 and Liz Vaughn, 10.

Ottawa plays Wednesday at Bethel.