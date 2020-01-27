The Ottawa High School basketball teams will return to league action after Tuesday’s non-league matchups.

The boys play at home against Blue Valley Southwest, while the girls travel to Kansas City, Kan., to face Wyandotte.

The teams are coming off a trio of games in the Bashor-Linwood Tournament this past week. The boys were in the third-place game Monday against defending 4A state champion Piper. Ottawa fell to Piper in the season opener.

The girls played in the seventh-place game against Holton. Friday’s second-round games were moved to Saturday because of icy road conditions.

The boys fell 50-42 to Raytown South in the semifinals. The girls lost to Blue Valley, 51-28.

The Cyclone boys were right on the heels of Raytown South from start to finish.

The Ottawa girls were scoreless until the third quarter. Blue Valley was up 30-0 before Ottawa scored.

The Cyclones scored 28 points in the final 13 minutes. Sofia Ficken paced Ottawa with 15 points as she found the range from distance.

Blue Valley (51) — Deveney 12, Ryan 10, Vitals 8, Marguardt 5, Tschirhart 5, E. Bax 3, Klinge 3, Vang 2, C. Bax 2, Lister 1.

Ottawa (28) — Ficken 15, K. Evans 6, Spigle 4, Hadl 3.