TUESDAY

Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the main floor on Tuesday evenings. Call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old US-59 highway, Ottawa.

WEDNESDAY

Grief Share Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Ottawa First United Methodist Church, 203 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.

Express/Design/Create ART: 10 a.m.-noon, Washburn Towers, 506 S. Main St., Ottawa. Come paint, draw, create art every Wednesday in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Randy at 785-242-8478.

THURSDAY

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old US-59 highway, Ottawa.

Chamber Trip: 6 p.m., NCCC, 2020 Chamber Trip Orientation meeting.