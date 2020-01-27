EMPORIA — The Central Heights boys basketball team got the best of rival West Franklin for the second time this season.

On Saturday, the Vikings bested the Falcons, 67-47, in the seventh-place game of the Flint Hills Shoot Out.

Central Heights took control of the game in the second quarter, turning a tie game into a 28-17 halftime lead. The momentum continued into the third quarter as Central Heights outscored West Franklin 25-16.

Brady Burson paced the Vikings with 16 points. Austin Coffman finished with 13. Hunter Bones added 10. Camron Johnson netted 13 points to lead West Franklin. Nathan Hower scored 11.

The West Franklin girls lost to Council Grove, 43-29, in the fifth-place game. Brooke Flory paced West Franklin with 17 points.

The Central Heights girls lost to Lyndon in the seventh-place game.

WF girls box

Flory 17, Bailey 5, Swank 3, C. Ecord 2, Judd 1.

Boys box

West Franklin (47) — Hower 11, Gilkey 6, Swank 2, Johnson 13, Burns 9, McCurdy 4, Birzer 2.

Central Heights (67) — Crawford 8, Cannady 3, Detwiler 7, Compton 2, Bowker 8, Burson 10, Coffman 13.

WELLSVILLE 52, AC 48

BALDWIN — Wellsville pulled out a 52-48 win over Anderson County on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Baldwin Invitational Tournament.

The game was tight from start to finish. Wellsville gained a small cushion with an 11-7 advantage in the third quarter. Wellsville advanced to the fifth-place game with a win over Bishop Ward on Friday night.

Kaden O’Neil scored a team-high 18 points in the win over the Bulldogs. Cole Swanson, an all-tournament team selection, scored 16 points.

AC (48) — Edens 11, Dilliner 8, Martin 2, Jarett 13, Katzer 10, Kellerman 3.

Wellsville (52) — Richards 3, Dorsey 5, O’Neil 18, Swanson 16, Showalter 8.