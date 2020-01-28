It was a tough day to be a Cyclone Monday. Both Ottawa High School basketball teams took it on the chin in the Basehor-Linwood Tournament.

The girls fell in the seventh-place game to Holton, 53-15. The boys lost for the second time to top-ranked Piper, 66-46, in the third-place game.

The Cyclones and Piper were close throughout the first half. The game was tied 11-11 in the first quarter, but the Pirates closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 20-11 lead. Piper increased the lead to 10 at 25-15 midway through the second quarter. Ottawa rallied with four at 27-23 late in the first half. Piper led 30-23 at halftime.

The second half saw Piper get on a roll and Ottawa never recovered. Ottawa was limited with eight points in the quarter and faced a 50-31 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclone girls never got untracked offensively during the whole tournament. Ottawa was limited to three points each in the first, second and fourth quarters against Holton.

The Wildcats’ press bottled up Ottawa in the first half as Ottawa faced a 35-6 halftime deficit.

The Ottawa boys play Tuesday at home against Blue Valley Southwest. Both teams return to league action Friday at Eudora. The girls will play a rescheduled game Monday against Topeka High School.