It was quite a week for the Ottawa University men’s basketball program. The No. 7 Braves swept a pair of KCAC battles to remain at the top of the KCAC standings.

The team honored one of its own Saturday with Mike Doug Day and the single-game scoring record was eclipsed.

On Monday, the KCAC added another chapter as the Braves swept the conference’s offensive and defensive players of the week. Senior guard Darryl Bowie was the offensive player of the week and junior forward Jaquan Daniels received the defensive player of the week.

Bowie put together a sterling week, which included a school-record 46 points in the win over Bethany. He averaged 36.5 points a game and shot 63 percent from the field.

Daniels was a major cog in slowing down two high-scoring opponents. The forward containted Bethany’s fifth-ranked scorer in the NAIA to 18 points on 19 shots. He gave Saint Mary’s leading scorer trouble also as he finished with 10 points.

Ottawa plays 8 p.m. Wednesday in North Newton against Bethel College.