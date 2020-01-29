WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School girls basketball team advanced to the Top Gun Tournament semifinals on the heels of its defense.

The Eagles downed Lansing, 38-30, Tuesday in the first round. Wellsville plays 6:45 p.m. Thursday against Baldwin in the semifinals.

Wellsville coach Brock Campbell credited the defense for the win.

“We struggled a little on offense, but we picked it up on defense holding Lansing to only 30 points,” he said. “We made Lansing work for everything on offense. We also did a great job on the boards tonight too.”

Wellsville (7-2) heated up offensively after scoring just four points in the first quarter. The Eagles led 21-13 at halftime and played even in the second half.

Senior Demi Aamold paced the Eagles with 13 points.

Other first round games saw Baldwin edge Hayden, 52-50; Anderson County nip Louisburg, 70-69, in overtime and Nemaha Central defeat Spring Hill, 50-28.

Nemaha Central and Anderson County plays in the other semifinal at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Kermit Deterding gym.

Lansing (30) — Caldwell 2, Thomas 2, Jessup 4, M. Moburg 4, S. Moburg 5, Farris 7, Bishop 3, Weaver 3.

Wellsville (38) — Aamold 13, McCoy 9, Pearson 3, Troutman 9, McDaniel 2, Ball 2.