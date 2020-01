Five Berean Academy high school band students auditioned for the KMEA State Band in Salina on Saturday, Jan. 18.

There were over 1,600 entries for the state bands and orchestra. Lauren Bender, flute, Sara Stucky, clarinet, and Kaylan Tuohey, flute, were selected to represent Berean Academy. Eli Nord, trombone, was named an alternate.

The All-State 1234A Band concert will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Century II Convention Center Concert Hall in Wichita.