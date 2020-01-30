Man arrested after alleged domestic incident at hotel

SALINA — A man was arrested after a woman had a hotel employee call police early Thursday morning.

Salina Police said at 4:43 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a call from Rodeway Inn and Suites, 3932 S. Ninth St.

An employee of the hotel said a woman came from a room with blood on her face from her nose and mouth and asked the employee to call the police, because she was beat on the head and choked.

Police said officers arrived and made contact with a 28-year-old Salina man and a 31-year-old Salina woman and the woman had multiple marks and scratches on her neck, head and face.

Police arrested the man, James Anderton, in connection to aggravated domestic battery.