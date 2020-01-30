NORTH NEWTON, Kansas — The Ottawa University women’s basketball team’s late rally came up short Wednesday against Bethel in North Newton.

Bethel built a 19-point lead with five minutes left. Ottawa sliced the deficit to five with under a minute remaining, but could not get over the hump in a 57-49 loss.

Ottawa battled from behind from the start. Bethel opened the game with a 10-0 spurt and increased the lead to 17-4. Ottawa rallied within 19-13 with 6:47 remaining in the second quarter. Bethel led 28-18 at halftime.

Bethel took charge again the in third quarter and increased the lead to 19 points at the end of the quarter. Ottawa shot 33 percent from the field.

Mariah Grizzle led Ottawa with 13 points. Liz Vaughn netted 10 points.

Ottawa (6-14, 6-11) plays 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Friends.