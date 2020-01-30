NORTH NEWTON, Kansas — Two shots in the final seconds failed to drop for the Ottawa University men’s basketball team. The final one came with just a few seconds remaining and gave Bethel the upset victory Wednesday in North Newton.

Theshers held off Ottawa, 75-74. Ottawa rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final eight minutes and took the lead at 74-73 with a minute remaining. Bethel answered 13 seconds left to take the one-point lead. Ottawa had a turnover and two missed shots on its final three possessions in its attempt to sink the winning basket.

Ottawa shot a chilly 38 percent from the field. Bethel took advantage of the cold shooting to build a 19-4 lead with 16 minutes left in the first half. Bethel would later lead by 17 points. Ottawa rallied back with an 11-0 spurt to come within 29-26. A Bethel surge and the hosts took control of the game. Bethel led 50-39 at halftime.

The Ottawa defense held Bethel to 25 points and 29 percent shooting in the second half.

Jaquan Daniels paced Ottawa with a career-best 35 points. Darryl Bowie finished with 12 points. Ryan Haskins led the Braves with 12 rebounds. Mason McDow and Bowie led OU with five assists apiece.

Ottawa (19-4, 13-4) play 6 p.m. Saturday at home against Friends.