The Ottawa University men’s volleyball team is off to a fast start to the 2020 season.

The Braves won their first four matches and set program records in the process. Troy Lance set school record for blocks in a match with 10 in the season-opening win over Missouri Valley. The Braves set a new team record for single-match attacking percentage (.561) and Ashan Jordan broke the OU school record for single-match attacking percentage (.867) against Lincoln. Brennan Hagar recorded the program’s first triple double in the win over Morningside. He had 12 kills, 13 set assists and 11 digs.

The No. 10 Braves lost their first match to No. 6 Park, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16, Wednesday in Wilson Field House. In the first set, Ottawa clawed back from an early deficit to forge a 21-21 tie. Park won the final four points in the set. Ottawa struggled in the final two sets.

Ottawa finished with 23 kills, a .025 attacking percentage, 22 assists, three service aces, 25 digs, and four teams blocks. Tyler Gardenhire led Ottawa with seven kills. Abraham Romero compiled 12 assists.

Ottawa (4-1, 0-1) returns to action Wednesday against No. 4 Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, Mo.