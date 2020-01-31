Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, 3800 block of Nevada Road, Roger Morris, 54, Baldwin, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after being located in his vehicle in the middle of the road.

• 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Angelene Kirby, 26, Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Jodi Head, 51, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for domestic battery.

• 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S Main Street, Ottawa, Donna Ruiz, 56, Kansas City, Kan., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Taunya Chamberlain, 36, Lawrence, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accidents

• 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, 4300 block of Indiana Road, Jaiden Layton, 18, Centropolis, was driving a 2000 Ford Focus when she failed to negotiate a turn due to slick road conditions. Layton's vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup owned by Franklin County and driven by Doyle Sobba, 57, Richmond. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, 4700 block of Vermont Road, Dalton Nash, 18, Wellsville, was traveling southbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when his vehicle left the roadway due to wet, possibly snowy conditions. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Incident

• 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, 3900 block of I-35, Milepost 193, Tammy Crigger, 41, Olathe, reported that she lost her license plate while driving on I-35 on January 18th.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:50 a.m. Monday, 212 East 23rd Street (Sure Stay), Ottawa, Thomas Martin, 33, Pomona, was arrested for an active Johnson County warrant and Department of Corrections warrant. Carmen Lear, 38, Ottawa, was arrested for an active Franklin County warrant.

• 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Dwain Coleman Jr., 31, Topeka, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Kaleb Moore, a 26, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Terry Ratliff, 43, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, 100 South Maple Street, Ottawa, Rileigh Clary, 18, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after being in possession of alcohol.

• 1:09 p.m. Thursday, 800 S. Ash Street, Ottawa, Galen Staton, 34, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 7:02 p.m. Thursday, 300 E. 5th Street, Ottawa, Brittany Derhammer, 23, Ottawa, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol and driving while suspended after being called in as an erratic driver.

Incidents

• 1:01 p.m. Monday, 715 W. 2nd St, Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa female reported the a past rape and aggravated burglary. Case is under investigation.

• 8:02 p.m. Monday, 800 N. Locust Street, Ottawa, a 25 year-old Ottawa male reported being battered by a known 42 year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

• 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of W. 15th St, Ottawa, a 63-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered during an argument. Kirby Decock, a 28-year-old Ottawa female, was arrested for domestic battery.

• 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1529 N. Davis (American Eagle), Ottawa, a 30-year-old Lawrence female reported telephone harassment by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 8:56 a.m. Wednesday 900 N. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, three juveniles were reported to be children in need of care.

• 11:52 a.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd Street, Ottawa (Ottawa Police Department), an 18-year-old Ottawa female reported criminal threats by a known subject. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 12:54 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of S. Willow, Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft.

• 8:31 a.m. Wednesday 200 South Main Street, Ottawa, a 55-year-old Olathe man reported forgery and identity theft. Case is under investigation.

• 8:48 a.m. Thursday 300 W. 15th Street, Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa, Kansas female, reported that an unkown suspect stole her identity and opened fradulant accounts. Case is under investigation.

• 5:33 a.m. Thursday, 700 South Oak Street, Ottawa, a 25 year old Ottawa male reported that unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole property.

Wellsville Police Departments News

• Monday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of W. 4TH St., traffic complaint; 300 block of MAPLE St., welfare check; 300 block of MAPLE St., battery; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Tuesday: 7th St./Main St., funeral escort; I35 HW/MP 198, motorist assist; 600 Walnut St., special assignment; I35 HW/MP 199, assist other agency.