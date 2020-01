The West Franklin High School girls basketball team Tuesday fell to Mission Valley, 39-31.

“The girls never gave up and fought to the end,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We came out flat in the first half, but came out ready to play in the second half.”

Brooke Flory paced the Falcons with 13 points.

WF — Flory 13, Hutchison 6, Swank 6, K. Ecord 2, Bailey 2, Shotton 2.