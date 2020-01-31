There will be several key matchups in the final three weeks of the KCAC women’s basketball regular season.

One of those key games is Saturday between Ottawa University and Friends University in Wilson Field House. The game tips off at 4 p.m. They are two of teams battling for the final two tournament spots. Ottawa (6-11), Friends (7-11) and McPherson (7-11) sit a game behind Bethel (7-10) and Southwestern (7-10).

The two teams are heading in opposite directions. Ottawa is 4-2 in the past six games, while Friends is on a six-game losing streak.

Friends has owned the series against Ottawa with seven straight wins and 10 straight regular-season victories. The Lady Falcons sank a bucket at the buzzer to nip Ottawa, 51-49, in Wichita. Ottawa has not beaten Friends in the regular season since 2015.

The Lady Braves are coming off a 57-49 loss to Bethel, which snapped Ottawa’s 17-game winning streak against the Lady Threshers. Ottawa rallied from a 19-point deficit in the final five minutes. Ottawa came within five points with less than a minute remaining.