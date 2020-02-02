The Salina Area United Way Board of Directors announced Claire Mullen as its new executive director, succeeding Amanda Michaelis.

Mullen has a bachelor of general studies from Fort Hays State University with a minor in business communications and psychology. She is a Lean Green Belt, Leadership Salina graduate and mentor, on the Accessibility Advisory Board for City of Salina and a member of Rotary.

Mullen previously was the director of mobility management at OCCK Transportation. Prior to OCCK Transportation, Mullen was employed by In The Bag Cleaners and Alliance Monitoring Technologies, L.L.C., both in Wichita.

“Claire has consistently demonstrated leadership and effective communication with her past work experience. She brings expertise in drafting and implementing marketing plans and has experience in fundraising and grant writing,” said Amy Schreiner, Salina Area United Way board president, adding, “Claire is passionate about our community and energetic to make a difference — which aligns perfectly with Salina Area United Way’s mission.”

Mullen said she is excited about this opportunity.

"The Salina Area United Way is a pillar for our community," she said. "It is such an exciting time to be able to be a part of this organization and to continue to help make a difference in the lives of so many in our community. Together, we can help those community members in need to achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.”

Mullen is married to Tobey Mullen, who works at BE Wealth. They have a 4-year-old son, Greyson, and two Labrador retrievers.

The Board of Directors has scheduled a Community Meet and Greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the United Way office, 210 E. Walnut, Salina.

To learn more about Salina Area United Way, visit its website at www.unitedwaysalina.org. Mullen can be reached at claire@unitedwaysalina.org or at 785-827-1312.