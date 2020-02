Lillian “Lil” Partis, Ottawa, will turn 100 on Wednesday.

A reception for Lillian is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Washburn Towers, 506 S. Main St., Ottawa, hosted by her family. All are welcome. Cards may be mailed to 506 S. Main St., Apt. 352, Ottawa, KS 66067.

Born Feb. 6, 1920, Lillian is the daughter of Mabel and Guy Towers. Lillian has two living siblings, Dick Towers, of Manhattan, and Janice Towers, of Olathe, and one daughter, Jan England, of Ottawa.