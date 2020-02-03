Sigma Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Organization met Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Old 56 Restaurant, Ottawa.

The program was presented by Vicki Robbins, EMT with Life Star. A business meeting was conducted by president Therese Payne and opened with prayer by Chaplain Lila Reekie.

A pledging ceremony was conducted by Therese and assisted by vice president Virginia Cook and pledge chairman Lila Reekie. Pledges were Joyce Dell-Smith and Jaimie Swindler.

Roll Call: Tell what you would have made for the No-Bake Sale was responded by 11. Proceeds from No-Bake Sale fundraiser goes to Franklin County Literature Festival 2020.

Therese relayed information on Regional Professional Scholarship deadline Jan. 31. New membership information was presented from state vice president Kathy Saving. State president Barb Corder’s January newsletter was shared. She is looking for presenters for regional conference.

Minutes of the November meeting were approved as presented by secretary Janet Radcliffe. Treasurer’s report was accepted as presented by treasurer Barb Engel. The group assembled care kits for vets and signed valentines for vets.

The February 11 meeting will be at Luigi’s Restaurant, Ottawa, 5:15 pm, with Patty Nelson and Joyce Dell-Smith hosting. Birthday kits will be assembled for Hope House and initiation ceremony for new members will be held. The meeting was closed with the singing of The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa. Those others present were Gerry Coffman, Patty Nelson and Brenda Wigger.

— Janet Radcliffe, recording secretary