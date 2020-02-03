Sheriff’s Office News

Arrest

• 1:50 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Adam Heenan, 40, homeless, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accident

• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Eisenhower Road, Boris Friedman 84, Overland Park, was driving southbound in his 2005 Lexus when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Friedman's vehicle continued across the ditch and into a field. Friedman was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was transported to Advent Health for further evaluation. Vehicle damage was less than $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:09 a.m. Friday, 305 South Main Street, Ottawa, Brian Criqui, a 43 year-old Ottawa male, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:03 p.m. Friday 18 W. Canterbury, Marayah Shoptaw, 19, Ottawa, and Skye Shoptaw, 19, Ottawa, were arrested for domestic battery after an altercation with each other. Skye Shoptaw was also charged with criminal damage to property.

• 12:15 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of N. Oak, Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported she was involved in a physical altercation with a known 31-year-old Ottawa male. Charles Grissom, 31, Ottawa, was later arrested for the incident.

• 12:42 p.m. Saturday, 200 E. Logan, Ottawa, Adam Heenan, 40, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 1:03 p.m. Saturday, 600 N. Poplar, Ottawa, Charles Grissom, 31, Ottawa, was arrested for an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Theft

• 12:12 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of Apple Lane, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported the theft of an item.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 4800 Vermont Road, assist other agency; 200 block of W. 6th St., public assist.

• Thursday: 600 block of Maple St., medical call; 4400 block of Stafford Tr., public assist; 500 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment.

• Friday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Edgewood Drive, general information; 600 block of Olive St., check welfare.

• Saturday: 700 block of Main St., general information; 900 block of Main St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 200 block of E. 10th St., suspicious activity.

• Sunday: 700 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 300 block of Hunt St., noise complaint.