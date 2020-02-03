Sometimes all it takes is a quick burst from one team or another to break open a tight game. That happened Saturday between the Ottawa University and Friends women’s basketball teams.

The squads were embroiled in a tight affair that had 15 lead changes and 10 ties. The game was tied at 55-55 in the fourth quarter when Friends took over down the stretch in a key KCAC game at Wilson Field House. Ottawa never recovered from that stretch and fell 73-61.

“It turned really, really quick,” Ottawa coach Bruce Tate said. “We shot it well in the first half. They shot it well in the second half. It was a tale of two halves. We did not shoot the three-ball well in the second half. We settled for some threes.”

Friends outscored Ottawa 27-13 in the final quarter. Ottawa led 48-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Turnovers hurt Ottawa, especially in the fourth quarter. Friends scored 23 points off of 21 turnovers.

“We have to control the controllables,” Tate said. “That is crucial (especially) against a team that has been struggling to score. Turnovers hurt because they turned into points.”

Ottawa was within 62-57 with just under three minutes left, but Friends ended the game on an 11-4 spurt.

“I did not like our mental toughness,” Tate said. “It all has to go your way being down eight with [a few] minutes left. That is what we did not do.”

Tate said Ottawa’s defense did play well in spurts.

“I still like the way we are playing defensively,” he said. “Teams are taking advantage of our defensive breakdowns. When we get our defense set, we are good. Defensively, we have to keep teams under 60 to give ourselves a chance. We did some good things throughout the game we can build on.”

Liz Vaughn finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Madi McAvoy led Ottawa with 22 points. Mariah Grizzle had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ottawa (6-15, 6-12) plays 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Avila.