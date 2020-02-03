Ricky Conner, an equipment operator at the Ottawa Subarea Office of the Kansas Department of Transportation, has achieved a milestone and is celebrating 40 years of service to KDOT this year.

Conner started his career on Jan. 18, 1980, at the Waverly shop. He also worked in the now-closed KDOT office in Burlington before transferring to Ottawa.

Mowing and pushing snow are among Conner’s favorite tasks. He said he prefers to plow snow off the highways at night. “You don’t have all that traffic out there” during nighttime hours, he explained, plus an operator doesn’t have to worry about "snow blindness" that can occur as a result of the bright conditions on a sunny day.

Conner and his wife, Lucretia, live in Ottawa. They have three sons.