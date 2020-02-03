Ottawa University has announced that Asianah McCracken, of Topeka, is the recipient of the university’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Scholarship, which was awarded during MLK Day of Service activities on campus.

McCracken, a graduate of Highland Park High School, is the daughter of Eric McCracken and Antoinette Moore. She is a senior communication major at OU and a member of the competitive dance team. McCracken said she was honored and humbled to have been awarded the MLK Jr. Service Scholarship and that she “serves a God who can and has done the impossible for me.”

“Having a dream is one thing, but working for that dream is what is more important. Winning this award has showed me that my purpose in life is not just about me, it’s about sharing God’s word with those around me,” said McCracken of the honor. “I know that I am called and that I am blessed. It is always an honor to share my dream with others. To those who support me and believe in me even when I don’t, thank you. You inspire me, and if there’s anything I can leave you guys with it would be to know that there are better things coming your way. Don’t give up and keep believing that anything is possible.”

The $1,000 scholarship was launched last year through the leadership of the Rev. Timothy Malone, an OU alumnus who is president and co-founder of the Davis, Calif.-based Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. This year and moving forward, the scholarship will be funded by the university. Candidates had to be nominated by a community member or OU administrator, faculty, staff or student who personally knows the character and commitment to justice of the student they nominate.

“There were a lot of deserving students nominated for this award,” said Donald Anderson, OU’s assistant dean for student engagement, who was involved in the selection process. “I was delighted to see how many students we have who are making an impact on campus and in the community. I would like to congratulate Asianah and commend her for the amazing work she continues to do for others and her continued commitment of fighting for justice for all.”

Other selection criteria for the scholarship included candidates being a currently enrolled undergraduate or graduate student in good standing, involvement in community service activities, and holding a position of leadership to improve OU. Nominees were required to submit three letters of recommendation, and a selection committee at OU chose five finalists from which the winner was selected.