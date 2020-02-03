EUDORA — The Ottawa High School girls needed some shots to fall early against Eudora after a tough stretch of games at the Basehor-Linwood Tournament.

The Cyclones came out strong Friday, taking an early 8-4 lead on state-ranked Eudora. The Cardinals — in the end — proved to have too much firepower and topped Ottawa 49-33.

“We really emphasized in the last week starting strong,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We put Eudora on its heels for a half. In the third quarter, the lid came back on the rim. We got some buckets late. We really competed.”

Schurman said the combination of starters playing a lot of minutes and Ottawa attempting to chase Eudora’s point guard led to tired legs in the second half.

“Summer Spigle and Kirsten Evans did a nice job on their point guard,” Schurman said. “We were trying to deny her the ball. It takes so much energy. She is a phenomenal player. Eudora stepped up in the second half and took advantage of us being tired and a little sloppy for a couple of minutes.”

Ottawa junior Riley Titus returned to the lineup after missing three games with an injury. Schurman said Titus had two days of practice.

“She brings an experienced players’ mentality,” Schurman said. “She is one of our more gifted players offensively.”

The coach said Ottawa continues to get good shots, but sometimes the lid goes on the basket.

“It is as simple as the (shots) going in,” he said. “That opens things up. I am big fan of this team. We are getting closer. They are doing a good job of challenging themselves to stay mentally tough. They came into an environment that is tough to play in.”

Sofia Ficken paced Ottawa with 11 points.

Ottawa played Monday at home against Topeka High, the top-ranked team in 6A. The Cyclones play Friday at home against Louisburg.

Ottawa (33) — Ficken 11, Spigle 7, Titus 7, K. Evans 4, Curtis 2, Hadl 2.

Eudora (49) — H. Schreiner 13, Ri. Hiebert 12, Re. Hiebert 9, Pierce 5, Mortin 5, Durr 2, Graff 2, S Schieiner 1.