WELLSVILLE — Nemaha Central showed why its the top-ranked team in 3A with a quick-strike offense Saturday in the Top Gun Tournament championship game against Wellsville.

The Eagles stayed with Nemaha Central for a half. The Thunder rolled in the second half to pull away for the 72-50 victory. It was just the second championship game appearance for Wellsville in the 30-year history of the tournament.

Demi Aamold paced Wellsville with 16 points. Madie McCoy tossed in 15.

Nemaha Central (72) — Macke 8, Corby 11, Kramer 23, Elder 14, Lortscher 8, Rottinghaus 8.

Wellsville (50) — Aamold 16, McCoy 15, Pearson 3, Troutman 12, Ball 4.

WF 39, McLouth 29

West Franklin’s defense spurred the Falcons to a 39-29 win over McLouth on Friday night in Pomona.

"Our defense set the tone for the game,” Falcons coach Nancy Reed said. “We got down early but the girls stayed calm and played our game, working the offense for a good shot. We took care of the ball.”

WF (39) — Judd 11, Hutchison 7, Swank 7, Flory 6, K. Ecord 3, Bailey 3, Walter 2.

McLouth (29) — Pope 11, Lackey 8, Holwick 6, Joley 2, Coit 2.

CH 36, Jayhawk-Linn 28

Central Heights closed the game strong to secure a 36-28 victory over Jayhawk-Linn. The Vikings scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to open a close game.

Jayhawk Linn (28) — Carpenter 4, E. Nation 4, Holt 4, Lohman 2, Umphenhour 4, Brownback 2, A. Nation 8.

Central Heights (36) — Brown 8, Meyer 8, Brockus 6, Compton 8, Peel 6.

BOYS

Wellsville 62, AC 29

Wellsville dominated Anderson County from start to finish in posting a 62-29 win Friday in Wellsville. The Eagles led 20-3 after the first quarter and cruised to the victory.

Kaden O’Neil paced the Eagles with 17 points.

Wellsville (62) — Richards 11, Kearney 2, Dorsey 12, Aamold 2, O’Neil 17, Swanson 12, Showalter 10.

AC (29) — Edens 2, Dylner 6, Belcher 2, Shifter 4, Katzer 13, Kellerman 2.

McLouth 63, WF 31

West Franklin fell 63-31 to McLouth on Friday in Pomona. The Falcons fell behind early.

Matthew Gilkey paced the Falcons with 11 points.

McLouth (63) — Willis 14, Pope 29, Forsberg 3, Kublin 5, Begaye 2, Barfield 10.

WF (31) — Hower 7, Gilkey 11, Swank 1, Martinez 6, Burns 2, Rogers 4.