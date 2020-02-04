It was not the ideal situation for the Ottawa High School girls basketball team. The Cyclones were coming off the weekend and a game Friday.

Monday’s rescheduled home game with top-ranked Topeka High came in the middle of the league schedule. Topeka is on a roll beating everybody in its path, while Ottawa is trying to grow and find its game.

The Trojans defeated the Cyclones, 69-16, to move to 13-0.

“We just played one of the best basketball teams that I’ve seen,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “They made shots all night long. We struggled to compete on the boards. We have to get more locked in on the boards. Their pressure beat us. We have to stop jumping to pass.”

Schurman keeps looking at the big picture and sees a lot of bright spots.

“The girls continue to build their confidence,” he said. “The girls are in good spirits. We are in position to make a good run in our league. We have some games on our schedule we will be competitive in. We still have things to improve on.”

Ottawa plays 6 p.m. Friday at home against Louisburg, which has dropped six straight games heading into Tuesday’s game against Paola.

“We will get ready for that,” Schurman said.

Topeka High (69) — K. Smith 26, Hendricks 11, Murray 7, Shields 7, Lyons 6, Thomas 4, L. Smith 3, Canady 3, Grassity 2.

Ottawa (16) — Spigle 4, Titus 3, K. Evans 3, A. Evans 2, McGrath 2, Heilbroan 1, Hadl 1.