OSAGE CITY — The West Franklin High School boys basketball team’s offense showed some life Monday against Osage City. The Falcons scored in double figures in three of the four quarters, but it was not enough to offset Osage City’s firepower.

The Falcons fell 69-47. Trey Rogers and Nathan Hower led the Falcons with 10 points each.

West Franklin plays Tuesday at home against Waverly.

Osage City (69) — Stronmgren 2, Sage 7, Crawford 4, Shaffer 16, Boss 14, Moon 2, Brenner 5, Kirkpatrick 4, Karns 2, Orender 6.

West Franklin (47) — Hower 10, Gilkey 9, Swank 4, Johnson 7, Rogers 10, Birzer 7.