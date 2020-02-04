The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank will be holding a free produce distribution for anyone in need of food assistance from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 255 S. Chicago in Salina.

Guests will check in with the number of people in their household.

Items available will be apples, oranges, carrots and cabbage. The Kansas Food Bank will be delivering the product to the Salina Food Bank on Friday morning. Salina is the second stop of five locations for the Mobile Produce Pantry.

The organizations hope to serve 100 households during this special distribution in Salina. Produce is one of the first items that is passed up by households with limited budgets when grocery shopping because it is more perishable and more expensive.

"The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank is a great partner agency of ours and we are happy to work with them on this special project" said Debi Kreutzman, community relations manager for the Kansas Food Bank.

The distribution will be first-come, first-served.

For additional information, contact Kreutzman at the Kansas Food Bank at 316-265-3663.