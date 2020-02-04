WICHITA — A 30-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 70 months in prison on a federal carjacking conviction, officials said.

The man, Zachary Ausdemore, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in federal court in Wichita, said U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

In his plea, Ausdemore admitted that on Sept. 10, 2019, he confronted an elderly couple and threatened to kill them unless they gave him the keys to their car, McAllister said.

The incident began earlier that day when Wichita police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep.

McAllister said Ausdemore was a passenger in the stolen Jeep with two other people. When police tried to stop the Jeep, the driver accelerated toward an officer.

McAllister said an officer fired at the car, wounding Ausdemore and the driver. When the car stopped, Ausdemore fled on foot.

He ran to the house of the elderly couple, who were outside watching the chase, and took the keys to their Honda CRV, McAllister said. Police pursued Ausdemore until he ran the car into a muddy ditch.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Police Department investigated the case.

Also on Monday in federal court in Wichita, a man pleaded guilty to robbing two hotels, McAllister said.

The man, Darrell E. Black, 26, of Wichita, admitted in his plea that on May 27, 2017, he robbed the Extended Stay America at 9450 E. Corporate Hills, and on May 29, 2017, he robbed the Days Inn and Suites at 7321 E. Kellogg, both in Wichita.

In both robberies, McAllister said, Black held a clerk at gunpoint while demanding money from the hotel cash drawer.

Sentencing is set for May 1. Black could face a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

The Wichita Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.