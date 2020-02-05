PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 56, Lyons 29

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls downed Lyons 56-29 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

The Dragons led 25-14 at the half.

Karenna Gerber scored 22 points for Halstead. Kaleigh O’Brien added 14.

Kristina Head scored nine points for Lyons, 8-6 overall and 2-2 in CKL play.

Halstead is 11-2, 3-1 in league play, and hosts Nickerson Friday.

LYONS (8-6, 2-2 CKL) — Ramirez 1 0-0 0, 2; Belote 0 0-0 1, 0; Head 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Jaime 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Arriola 0 0-0 1, 0; Valenzuela 1 0-0 2, 2; Pena 0 0-0 0, 0; Stover 0 (1) 2-3 3, 5; Belote 1 1-2 3, 3; TOTALS 8 (3) 4-8 13, 29.

HALSTEAD (11-2, 3-1 CKL) — Lewis 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Heck 1 0-0 4, 2; Schroeder 1 0-0 1, 2; Gerber 9 4-5 3, 22; Kelley 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Neve 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 (2) 2-4 1, 8; O’Brien 5 (1) 1-2 3, 14; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (5) 7-11 14, 56.

Lyons;7;5;11;6;—29

Halstead;14;11;17;14;—56

Heart of America

Marion 43, Sedgwick 36

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals fell to Marion 43-36 Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 11-2 after the first quarter and 22-19 at the half. Marion used a 13-4 run in the third quarter.

Chloe Burkholder and Jayden May each scored 14 points for Marion, 3-12 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Taylinn Lacey led Sedgwick with 13 points.

Sedgwick falls to 5-8 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Sedgwick plays Friday at Inman.

MARION (3-12, 1-4 HOAL) — Ch.Burkholder 2 (3) 1-2 4, 14; Waner 1 0-0 0, 2; Meyer 0 1-2 3, 1; White 1 0-2 0, 2; Slifer 0 (2) 1-3 1, 7; May 6 2-3 2, 14; H.Grimmett 0 1-2 1, 1; Stuchlik 0 0-0 0, 0; Neufeld 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 11 (5) 6-16 15, 43.

SEDGWICK (5-8, 1-2 HOAL) — Rogers 2 1-5 4, 5; Scarlett 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Fitch 1 1-6 1, 3; McGinn 2 (1) 0-0 5, 7; Zerger 2 0-0 0, 4; Lacey 4 (1) 2-3 1, 13; Croxton 0 1-2 0, 1; Werner 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (3) 5-16 13, 36.

Marion;2;17;13;11;—43

Sedgwick;11;1126;36;—36

Sterling 67, Moundridge 51

STERLING — The Moundridge Wildcat girls gave up an early run, leading to a 67-51 loss Tuesday to Sterling in HOAL play in Sterling.

Moundridge fell behind 24-5 after the first quarter and 43-22 at the half.

Kayla Morris and Makenna Linden each scored 16 points for Sterling, 11-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Kate Eichelberger scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Kourtney Kaufman added 13.

Moundridge is 7-8, 2-2 in HOAL play. The Cardinals play Friday at Inman.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-8, 2-2 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 (1) 0-3 0, 7; #11 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 1 0-0 4, 2; Elmore 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Kaufman 0 (4) 1-3 1, 13; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-0 1, 0; K.Elmore 0 1-2 3, 1; Eichelberger 5 5-7 3, 15; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (8) 7-15 17, 51.

STERLING (11-2, 2-0 HOAL) — Rowland 0 0-0 0, 0; Morris 7 2-3 0, 16; Wilson 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Farney 0 1-2 3, 1; Linden 5 (1) 3-5 0, 16; Horsch 1 (1) 2-2 2, 7; Richter 0 0-0 0, 0; Briar 1 (1) 1-3 2, 8; Conley 1 2-2 3, 2; Zambo 3 1-2 4, 7; TOTALS 20 (4) 15-23 17, 67.

Moundridge;5;17;14;15;—51

Sterling;24;19;18;6;—67

Wheat State League

Elyria Chr, 32, Goessel 21

GOESSEL — Elyria Christian used runs in the first and third periods to pull away from the Goessel girls 32-21 Tuesday in Wheat State League play in Goessel.

Goessel trailed 13-4 after the first quarter, but got within five at the half, 16-11. Elyria Christian pulled away again with an 11-4 run in the third quarter.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with seven points.

Goessel is 3-10, 2-2 in league play, and plays Friday at Little River.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (6-8, 3-2 WSL) — Hawkinson 3 0-2 3, 6; Swenson 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Peters 3 0-4 2, 6; Starburg 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Stone 0 0-0 1, 0; Aden 0 2-4 0, 2; Clark 0 0-2 2, 0; Adamyk 2 0-1 0, 4; Penner 2 2-3 2, 6; TOTALS 11 (2) 4-16 14, 32.

GOESSEL (3-10, 2-2 WSL) — Spurlin 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Graber 0 1-2 0, 1; Fleming 0 0-0 1, 0; Schmucker 1 5-8 0, 7; Unruh 0 0-0 2, 0; Guhr 0 2-2 1, 2; Herrel 2 2-5 5, 6; Alderfer 0 2-2 1, 2; McCombs 0 0-0 1, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 3 (1) 12-19 11, 21.

Ely.Chr.;13;3;11;5;—32

Goessel;4;7;4;6;—21

Heart of the Plains

Norwich 51, Burrton 28

BURRTON — The Burrton Charger girls fell to Norwich 51-28 Tuesday in Heart of the Plains League play in Burrton.

Burrton trailed 26-8 at the half.

Brittany Gosch led Norwich with 17 points. Avery Rosenhagen scored 12. Norwich is 13-1, 2-1 in league play.

McKinsie Hoopes scored 14 points for Burrton.

Burrton is 6-8, 0-4 in HOPL play, and plays Friday at Stafford.

NORWICH (13-1, 2-1 HOPL) — Bates 1 0-0 4, 2; Rosenhagen 4 (1) 1-2 2, 12; Scott-Welch 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Kyle 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Hibbs 2 0-0 2, 4; Kelly 3 0-0 0, 6; Durr 1 0-0 0, 2; Poe 1 0-2 0, 2; Rhodes 0 0-0 1, 0; Gosch 7 3-9 1, 17; TOTALS 19 (3) 4-13 13, 51.

BURRTON (6-8, 0-4 HOPL) — Salgado 2 0-2 1, 4; Zehr 1 (1) 3-4 2, 8; Dunlavy 0 0-0 3, 0; Hoopes 7 0-0 1, 14; Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; C.Dunlavy 0 0-0 2, 0; Stahl 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 11 (1) 3-6 10, 28.

Norwich;10;16;7;18;—51

Burrton;4;4;10;10;—28

Walter Inv.

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team finished second in the 53rd Eli J. Walter Invitational, finishing the four-team round-robin 2-1.

Berean downed Douglass 65-34 and Minneapolis 50-30, but lost to Wichita Trinity Academy 57-53.

Trinity Academy downed Minneapolis 59-41 and Douglass 76-33. Minneapolis downed Douglass 52-28.

All-Tournament Team

Austin Broadie, Wichita Trinity Academy

Brooke Wiebe, Berean Academy

Aubrey Winter, Wichita Trinity Academy

Miranda Wiebe, Berean Academy

Kersti Nelson, Minneapolis

Becca Hajdukovich, Douglass

Megan Hedstrum, Wichita Trinity Academy

Erin Mullins, Berean Academy

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Sterling 59, Moundridge 54

STERLING — The Moundridge Wildcat boys fell to Sterling 59-54 Tuesday in HOAL play in Sterling.

The Black Bears led 32-31 at the half. Moundridge tied the game 46-46 after three quarters.

“Proud of our kids tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Got down early but settled down and led by as many as six in the third quarter. Defended well and executed on the offensive end. We showed a lot of Grit tonight in a game against a very talented and athletic Sterling team. No doubt this game helped us see what we can be yet this year.”

Tyus Wilson led Sterling with 21 points. Brady Myers scored 13 and Cade Wilkey scored 11.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 17 points. Dan Kaufman scored 12. Corbin Unruh scored 11. Brady Helms scored 10.

Moundridge is 6-8, 2-1 in HOAL play, and plays Friday at Bennington.

MOUNDRIDGE (6-8, 2-1) — L.Kaufman 2 (3) 4-4 2, 17; Unruh 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; Schlosser 2 0-0 2, 4; D.Kaufman 6 0-0 3, 12; Helms 5 0-0 2, 10; Churchill 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (6) 4-4 13, 54.

STERLING (10-3, 3-1 HOAL) — Wilky 4 (1) 0-0 2, 11; Royer 1 0-0 2, 2; Myers 5 3-3 3, 13; Wilson 7 (2) 1-3 0, 21; Bresder 0 (2) 0-2 0, 6; Oden 2 1-1 1, 5; Wiegel 0 1-2 0, 1; Webb 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 (5) 6-11 8, 59.

Moundridge;16;15;15;8;—54

Sterling;21;11;14;13;—59

Sedgwick 56, Marion 17

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys rolled past Marion 56-17 Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals led 10-2 after the first quarter and 29-4 at the half.

Lance Hoffsommer scored 12 points for Sedgwick.

Jaxton Tracy led 1-13 Marion with five points.

Sedgwick is 7-6, 2-1 in league play, and

MARION (1-13, 0-5 HOAL) — Tracy 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Lanning 2 0-0 0, 4; Winter 0 0-0 0, 0; Harshman 1 0-0 0, 2; Mermis 2 0-0 3, 4; Wilhelm 0 0-0 0, 0; Dawson 0 0-2 2, 0; Mecer 1 0-0 4, 2; TOTALS 7 (1) 0-2 11, 17.

SEDGWICK (7-6, 2-1 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 0-0 1, 0; Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Stucky 1 (2) 0-0 5, 7; Lacey 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Schroeder 3 2-5 0, 8; Hoffsommer 0 (4) 0-0 0, 12; Brown 1 0-0 0, 2; Shephard 1 1-2 0, 3; Tillman 1 2-2 0, 4; Hansen 0 0-0 0, 0; Culp 2 2-4 1, 6; Millez 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 (8) 7-13 6, 56.

Marion;2;2;11;2;—17

Sedgwick;10;19;14;13;—56

Wheat State League

Goessel 43, Elyria Chr. 39

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebirds held off Elyria Christian 43-39 Tuesday in Wheat State League play in Goessel.

Goessel led 16-10 at the half and 28-23 after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman scored 13 points for Goessel. Jacob Hagewood added 12 points.

Goessel is 9-4, 5-0 in WSL play, and plays Friday at Little River.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (8-6, 3-2 WSL) — Arown 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Stucky 1 2-4 2, 4; Hobson 1 2-2 1, 4; Unruh 0 (3) 0-0 2, 9; Redenbaugh 0 0-0 0, 0; Stone 1 (1) 0-0 5, 5; Anderson 2 2-2 4, 6; Schneider 2 0-1 3, 4; Wiggens 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 9 (4) 6-9 16, 39.

GOESSEL (9-4, 4-0 WSL) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 4 1-2 1, 9; Schmidt 0 0-1 0, 0; Hagewood 6 0-1 1, 12; Lindeman 4 7-8 3, 13; Wuest 1 0-0 4, 2; Duerksen 3 1-4 2, 7; TOTALS 18 9-16 11, 43.

Ely.Chr.;6;4;13;16;—39

Goessel;14;2;12;15;—43

Heart of the Plains

Norwich 70, Burrton 28

BURRTON — The Burrton Charger boys fell to Norwich 70-28 Tuesday in Heart of the Plains League play.

Burrton trailed 46-14 at the half.

Chance Hilger led 8-7 Norwich with 24 points. Blake Allender added 21.

Dakota Woodworth scored 10 points for Burrton, followed by Gabe Perkins with nine.

Burrton is 1-13, 1-3 in league play, and plays Friday at Stafford.

NORWICH (8-7, 2-3 HOPL) — Rosenhagen 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Denning 1 0-0 0, 2; Smith 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; Allender 5 (2) 5-6 1, 21; Westlake 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Hilger 2 0-0 0, 4; C.Hilger 9 (1) 3-4 1, 24; Hibbs 1 0-2 0, 2; Gosch 4 0-0 1, 8; Poe 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 23 (5) 9-14 8, 70.

BURRTON (1-13, 1-3) — Baughman 0 0-0 2, 0; Leis 1 0-0 1, 2; Perkins 2 (1) 2-3 1, 9; Barron 1 0-2 4, 2; Rimbey 0 0-0 1, 0; Woodworth 1 (2) 2-2 2, 10; Hernandez 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Sorrell 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 6 (4) 4-7 12, 28.

Norwich;26;20;14;10;—70

Burrton;8;6;8;6;—28