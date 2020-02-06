A restaurant chain is testing the waters in Franklin County.

Officials with the Lawrence Chick-fil-A location announced via social media Thursday that starting Saturday, the restaurant will host a pop-up location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2138 S. Princeton Circle Drive in Ottawa, directly in front of HomeBase. According to Justin Heitz, Lawrence Chick-fil-A owner/operator, the restaurant plans to increase the pop-up’s availability based on demand.

“We are planning to come down most Saturdays and a couple other days during the week — starting with two or three days week,” he said. “We’d love to expand hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when the weather turns warmer, if there is demand.”

Heitz advised following the restaurant’s Facebook page for further updates.