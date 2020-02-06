Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.53; Corn $3.65; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $8.09
PCP prices: Wheat $4.33; Corn $3.82; Milo/cwt. $5.78; Soybeans $8.16
Scoular: Wheat $4.58; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.09
