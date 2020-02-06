The Ottawa University women’s basketball team finally broke out of its offensive doldrums. The Lady Braves were on fire early and kept the pressure on Avila Wednesday night in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa toppled Avila, 93-79. The 93 points was a season-best. The Lady Braves shot 44 percent from the field and hit nine of 15 from behind the three-point line in the first half.

“We executed and good things happen,” Ottawa coach Bruce Tate said. “They played off of us big time at their place. We were not ready for it. They were going to double- and triple-team Mariah [Grizzle]. We have to be ready to shoot. Nine threes in the first half was huge to get that separation.”

Ottawa led 45-33 at halftime and shot 50 percent from the field in the second half. The Lady Braves weathered the storm of Avila runs in the second half. Avila rallied within 49-43 with five minutes remaining. Ottawa stretched the lead to 11, but Avila rallied within 62-56 with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

“It was a great team performance,” Tate said. “Our keys before the game was to stay together on both ends of the floor, be aggressive, go out and make a play. We had numerous [players] make a play. I want them to believe what we are tryng to do and accomplish. The first time in a long time we met all our goals. It was fun to see.”

Ottawa controlled play in the fourth quarter, building a 78-63 lead with five minutes left. Avila’s press caused Ottawa trouble for awhile and the visitors rallied within 80-74.

“We got the ball in the middle of the floor to Moriah and get it up the sideline,” Tate said about breaking the pres. All we have to do is get it past half-court and they will run out of time. We were able to stretch the clock out. We knocked down free throws. I was proud of the way they responded.

“When our defense is playing at the energy level it was down the stretch, you have to finish off those possessions with defensive rebounds. With a team that scores that much, it was really big to keep them off the offensive glass. Liz and Moriah did a good job of controlling the paint. A few games we had defensive breakdown or we gave up offensive rebounds.”

Tate said the players are growing offensively.

“We give our [players] the freedom to take shots, if they are open and its their shot,” he said. “We have been stressing high percentage decisions. Having Avery [Lewman] back in the line-up was huge. It gives us another three-point shooter out there. She is feeling it at the three-point line.

Ottawa placed five players in double figures led by Grizzles’ 16 points and nine rebounds. Madi McAvoy and Lewman finished with 15 points apiece. Jennifer Anthony scored 11 points off the bench. Kelsey Hendricks netted a career-high 11 points and had two steals and a block. Vaughn had a team-high 12 rebounds and scored nine points.

Ottawa (7-15, 7-12) plays 5 p.m. Saturday at Tabor.