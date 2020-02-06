After several cloudy days, Topeka-area residents should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures approaching the 40-degree mark.

A chance for flurries is in the overnight forecast, continuing into Friday, when highs again should approach 40 degrees.

Saturday's high is expected to be in the mid-40s with Sunday's high around 50 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

• Tonight: A chance of flurries after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

• Friday: A chance of flurries mixing with sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.