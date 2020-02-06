1. Daddy Daughter Date Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Main Street Event, 2 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutch Rec. The special evening includes dancing, DJ entertainment, light refreshments, and more. Cost is $45 and includes one dad and one daughter; additional daughters are $15 each. Register in person at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st.

2. Legislative forum: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Mennonite Friendship Communities Independent Living Center Fireside Room, 200 Sunnydell Circle, South Hutchinson. The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first legislative forum for the 2020 legislative session. Reno County legislators will answer questions about topics of interest here in Kansas. There is no cost to attend the legislative forums. Members of the Chamber and the general public are encouraged to attend.

3. 2nd Saturday Community Class: 9 a.m. Feb. 8, Sunflower Yoga Studio, 111 W. 2nd Ave., Ste A, Hutchinson. This month, the class is sponsoring the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. This is a free class, but if you can, bring an item to donate from the wish list, posted online. Items include old blankets, towels and washcloths, large chew toys and more.

4. Amy Watson Booksigning: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Bluebird Books & Cafe, 2 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Author Amy Watson is a former teacher who lives in western Kansas with her husband Tony. "The Last Leaf to Fall" is a story for all ages and brilliantly illustrated by Donna Maske, where children and adults can learn together that change is a natural part of life and not something to fear.

5. Free Viewing of "Harriet": 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7, Living Hope FWB Church, 735 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutchinson NAACP Youth Group. For more info, call 620-474-0823. This movie free and is open to both youth and adults

6. Dyeing In Mason Jars: 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Hutchinson. Dye yarn or roving from either 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Cost is $30 plus supplies. Call 620-694-3250 or stop by to enroll.

7. Crafted Spirits MiniSeries: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Learn how to make your own crafted adult beverage, as well as a unique treat using your new liqueur du jour. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person.