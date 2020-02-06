WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School boys basketball team is on a roll. The Eagles have won four of its past five games.

On Tuesday, Wellsville took out Prairie View, 62-37, in the Kermit Deterding Gym. Wellsville got off to a fast start scoring 24 points in the first quarter and led 43-21 at halftime.

Wellsville hit seven treys in the game en route to the victory.

Jackson Showalter paced the Eagles with 18 points. Cole Swanson finished with 13 points.

Prairie View (37) — Bloodgood 1, Scott 10, Robbins 12, Heide 6, Schweer 7.

Wellsville (62) — Richards 8, Dorsey 5, Aamold 9, O’Neil 7, Swanson 13, Showalter 18, Smith 2.