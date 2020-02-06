The West Franklin High School girls basketball’s next step is playing well for the whole game.

The Falcons played well in spurts in losses Monday to Osage City (53-37) and Tuesday to Waverly (53-30).

“We are playing hard at times, but are struggling to put together a complete game,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We need to figure out how to put together four strong quarters.”

Senior Brooke Flory led the Falcons in scoring in both games. She fired in 20 points against Osage City and 12 versus Waverly. Allison Swank added 10 against Osage City and six versus Waverly.

Osage City

Flory 20, Swank 10, Judd 4, Hutchison 2, C. Ecord 1.

Waverly

Flory 12, Swank 6, Judd 5, Hutchison 5, C. Ecord 2.