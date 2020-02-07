Ottawa University men’s basketball coach Aaron Siebenthall expects the Braves to be ready to play a full game Saturday night in Hillsboro.

The No. 7 Braves are coming off a 75-55 loss to Avila Wednesday night.

“If I know the guys in the locker room, like I think I do, we will bounce back and be ready,” Siebenthall said. “If we let one loss turn into two, all of a sudden we are scratching and fighting to have a good seed in the tournament. That is not our goal. Our goal is to win this conference. If we win the next five games, I like our chances. We have to get on the bus with a different mindset and a chip on the shoulder.”

Siebenthall said Ottawa did not play with intensity or to the game plan.

“We were not locked in,” he said. ““We had a solid defensive game plan. We have to have some toughness and a chip on our shoulder.”

Tabor (4-19) has struggled for wins, but has won two of its past four games, including topping Avila by 15. The Bluejays gave Ottawa all it could handle for 30 minutes in the earlier meeting.

Siebenthall said every team in the KCAC will fight Ottawa tooth and nail.

“If you are not locked in, anybody in this league can beat you,” Siebenthall said. “These guys have to take ownership and understand where we are at and what is at stake. You only have limited opportunities to show you are one of the better teams in the country and try to win a league. We are in dogfights. The next five will be tough.”

Ottawa (20-5) slipped into a tie with OKlahoma Wesleyan for the KCAC lead with Bethel in third-place, one game back,

Tabor has beaten Ottawa in 10 of the past 12 games dating back to 2014 and has lost 10 straight regular-season games in Hillsboro.

Siebenthall is looking for the Braves to play with an edge.

“We have to have some toughness and a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “You can’t expect things to happen, you have to make them happen.”

Ottawa played with an opposite mindset against Avila. The Eagles led nearly from start to finish and was up 31-25 at halftime.

“I told them at halftime, they were expecting the worst,” Siebenthall said. “We were expecting them to make shots. We have to have a different mindset. We have been pretty good with that all season long. We did not have our best basketball. You can win games when you don’t have your best, if you are locked in to a defensive plan, playing your tail off and playing to together. You can win games when you are not shooting the ball well. We did not shoot well and we were not locked in.”

Ottawa’s defense never made a stand as Avila ran freely through its offense.

“They got to do whatever they wanted,” Siebenthall said. “They ran whatever set they wanted. The were not ever uncomfortable with the ball. When they did miss a shot they would come up with a loose ball or a rebound because we were not going after balls and being physical, being the tougher team. “If you are not locked in, anybody in this league can beat you. They have the leading scorer in the conference. They are a good team and we were not ready to play.”