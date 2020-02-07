The Ottawa University and Saint Mary men’s wrestling programs are pretty even. The two programs dueled it out Thursday for the KCAC championship.

It came down to a tiebreaker with the score tied at 24-24 at the end of the dual. The Braves earned the tiebreaker point by winning more matches (6-4) to give them back-to-back KCAC titles.

The dual came down to the final match at 285 pounds. Ottawa trailed 24-21 heading into the match. Ottawa’s Dalton Sikes earned a 3-1 decision over Saint Mary’s Nic Roller to tie the dual.

It was nip-and-tuck from start to finish. At 135, Saint Mary’s Jack Ayers pinned Ottawa’s Tyler McKeefery to give the Spires a 6-0 lead. Ottawa charged back with victories in the next two matches for a 9-6 lead. Bobby Robinson Jr., (133) won by forfeit and Parker Wright (141) won by a 6-2 decision.

Saint Mary’s Tanner Bailey pinned Ottawa’s Michael Aldrick at 149 as the Spires retook the lead at 12-9.

Ottawa’s Ryna Delforge (157) won by a 5-4 decision to tie it at 12-12. Ottawa’s Micah Miller (165) was pinned as Saint Mary went up 18-12.

Ottawa’s Cameron Yuong-Leggett (174) won by a technical fall, 23-8, to bring Ottawa within 18-17.

Braves’ Santino Gee (184) lost by a major decision, 12-4, as Saint Mary took a 24-17 lead.

Ottawa’s Carson Savage (197) earned a major decision victory, 12-4, to make it 24-21 to set the final match.

The Ottawa University men will prepare for the NAIA National Qualifier on Feb. 22-23. This event will also be the KCAC Men’s Wrestling Championships and will be hosted by Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Okla.

The Ottawa women’s wrestling program received national honors. Ottawa’s Lyric Gonsalves was named the NAIA National Women’s Wrestler of the Week. Gonsalves was chosen over a pool of conference winner based on competition from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Gonsalves is the first women’s wrestler in Ottawa University history to earn this award.

She compiled a 6-1 record at the Spire Classic. She won two matches by two technical falls to win the 143-pound weight class. She improved her overall season record to 12-4.