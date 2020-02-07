The Newton High School wrestling team needs one more win for an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division II title after edging Campus 38-30 Thursday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton won eight of the 14 matches, four by pin, two by major decision and two by decision.

Campus won four by pin and two by decision.

“We’re 5-0 with a lot of matches coming down to the wire,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We have a tough one against Maize coming up next week. It would be nice to end the season undefeated.”

Freshman Rio Gomez sealed the win with a third-period fall over Michael Trimmell of Campus. Gomez took the lead with a first-period takedown. Trimmell nearly pinned Gomez in the second period, but Gomez survived and scored a late reversal. Gomez got the pin midway in the third period.

“It’s come down to heavyweights for us a couple of times and Rio has really stepped up big time,” Edgmon said. “Brody Harper stepped in and won a match for us. Michael Tyrell did phenominal. Spencer Steinmetz picked up some bonus points to help us get the win.”

Nick Treaster opened the day for the Railers with a 39-second pin at 106 pounds over Zane Helmer. Grant Treaster followed at 120 pounds with a 1:54 pin over Campus’ Hunter Poort. Both Treasters are ranked second in their weight class in Class 5A.

Sawyer Mock scored a first-period pin over Vincent Scott at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Spencer Steinmetz jumped ahead early against Campus’ Kylar Poort at 145 pounds, holding on for a 9-1 major decision. Freshman Brody Harper jumped to a 7-3 lead against Campus’ Saul Walgren at 170 pounds, going on for a 17-9 major decision.

Michael Tyrell at 182 pounds scored the first takedown against Campus’ Aiden Williams, but gave up two points on locked hands penalties. Tyrell fought back to lead 6-4 at the end of the second period and 10-5 at the end of the match.

Avery Dutcher claimed a 4-0 decision over Derek Sheler for Newton at 132 pounds.

In a battle between two ranked wrestlers at 113 pounds, fourth-ranked (Class 6A) Dylan Sheler of Campus downed second-ranked (5A) A.B. Stokes 6-2.

At 126 pounds, Newton’s Colin Bybee took a 1-0 lead into the third period against Jacob Rymer. Rymer scored an escape in the third period, held off a Bybee shot late in the match and countered a Bybee shot in overtime for a takedown and a 3-1 win.

Nathan Bowen of Campus pinned Newton’s Ben Reyes in the second period at 152 pounds. Corbin Williams of Campus pinned Newton’s Jamie Gonzalez in the third period at 160 pounds. Barrett Roads of Campus pinned Newton’s Pannawit Suriyapong in the first period at 195 pounds. Kyle Butcher got Campus within two points with a first-period pin over Carter Grosse at 220 pounds.

Newton faces Maize at 6 p.m. Thursday at Maize. Maize also is unbeaten in the league pending the outcome of a dual against Derby.

“Maize has some pretty good big guys,” Edgmon said. “We’re going to have to score some points down low to hang with their big guys. They have a couple of guys ranked no. 1. We have to win some matches early.”

There were four girls’ matches, too few to record a team score. The sole win for the girls went to Maylee Edwards in the second period at 143 pounds against Campus’ Emmy Mgumwa, Newton’s Emily Torres fell 4-0 at 109 pounds to Campus’ Blake Rhea. Haydin Rhea claimed a 4-1 decision over Newton’s Jaye Skinner at 116 pounds. At 136 pounds, Campus’ Olivia McNeal scored a second-period pin over Alexis Ellis.

The girls and junior varsity compete Saturday at the Wichita South Invitational.

“We had more than four, but they brought four,” Edgmon said. “It was exciting. Next year, we’ll have some more girls. Then we will spread out. We’ll have more girls at more weights. You see some teams with a lot of lower-weight girls or middle-weight girls. We’ll be able to field a full team.”

Newton 38, Campus 30

106 — Nick Treaster N pinned Zane Helmers C :39. 113 — Dylan Sheler C dec. A.B. Stokes N 6-2. 120 — Grant Treaster N pinned Hunter Poort C 1:56. 126 — Jacob Rymer C dec. Colin Bybee N 3-1 OT. 132 — Avery Dutcher N dec. Derek Sheler C 4-0. 138 — Sawyer Mock N pinned Vincent Scott C 1:15. 145 — Spencer Steimetz N maj.dec. Kylar Poort C 9-1. 152 — Nathan Bowen C pinned Ben Reyes N 2:55. 160 — Corbin Williams C pinned Jamie Gonzalez N 3:05. 170 — Brody Harper N maj.dec. Saul Walgren C 17-9. 182 — Michael Tyrell N dec. Aiden Williams C 10-5. 195 — Barrett Roads C pinned Pannawit Suriyapong N 1:09. 220 — Kyle Butcher C pinned Carter Gross N :42. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Michael Trimmell 5:04.

Girls

No team scores

109 — Blake Rhea C dec. Emily Torres N 7-0. 116 — Haydin Rhea C dec. Jaye Skinner N 4-1. 136 — Olivia McNeal C pinned Alexis Ellis N 1:34. 143 — Maylee Edwards N pinned Emmy Mgumwa C 2:11.

JV Boys

113 — Braxton Roberts C dec. Josiah Schmidt N 6-5. 126 — Clayton Kuafman N dec. Elisso Martinez C 6-1. 138 — Ryan Mansen C dec. Arnold Aguilar N 12-10. 132 — Tjaden Simmons N maj.dec. Montana England C 13-0. 113 — Schmidt N tech.fall Owen Bailey C 18-3. 126 — Kaufman N tech.fall. Tyler Van Dyke C 14-0 (2:40). 138 — Aguilar dec. Daryon Boone C 19-14.