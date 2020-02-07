The Franklin County wrestling community came together for one large event Thursday at one location — Ottawa University’s Wilson Field House.

The Ottawa and Wellsville high school wrestling team staged the first Franklin County Showdown prior to the KCAC championship dual between Ottawa University and the University of Saint Mary.

It turned into quite a night. The Cyclones bested Wellsville, 54-28, as the wrestlers were on one match in the center of the field house. Then the Braves captured the KCAC crown by defeating Saint Mary in a tiebreaker.

For the prepsters, the experience and atmosphere was beyond any normal dual setting.

“It was awesome,” Wellsville coach Kyle Patton said. “I have been wanting to do a Franklin County dual for a longtime. What a great experience for the kids. It was something I thought would be special for the kids.”

Ottawa coach Dalton Weidl, who put the night together with Ottawa University, said it was wonderful night.

“It was a great crowd,” Weidl said. “Everyone between us, OU and Wellsville we all promoted it really well.”

The seeds for the event were planted this summer as the coaches got together to talk about promoting wrestling in Franklin County.

“We talked about having a Franklin County Showdown and making it an annual thing,” Weidl said. “I got to know coach (Colby) Crank at Ottawa University. I asked him if he had any duals coming up where we could make it a big event. Our senior night and OU’s senior night worked perfectly. It is a cool event and a cool place for high schoolers to be in this atmosphere. It was a great opportunity for our kids.”

The two county schools put on a show with some intense competition.

“There were a lot of great matches,” Weidl said. “Wellsville has a lot of good wrestlers this year. It was a lot of fun.”

Patton said the competition was top-notch for his squad.

“We wrestled tough,” he said. “A couple of bad moves turned us on our back. That is why you wrestle now and hopefully get ready for regionals and league.”

Patton said the Eagles wrestle a lot of 4A and 5A schools throughout the season.

“We see these [type of] guys week in and week out,” Patton said. “I try to do half-and-half, big and small tournaments. We are used to it.”

Patton hopes wrestling that type to competition pays dividends at the end of the season.

“We have a salty team for 3A,” he said. “Our goal is to win regionals for the first time ever. We are starting to get ready for the final push. We are excited.”

Weidl said Ottawa hopes to peak at the right time.

“Hopefully keep that going with postseason coming up,” Weidl said. “Last year, we peaked at the right time. The snow days really hurt us coming out of break. We got snowed out in two weeks in a row. You lose your competitive edge when you are not wrestling. We are getting back in the groove and getting our minds right.”

The regional tournaments will be Feb. 21-22 with state a week later.

Both teams wrestle Saturday in the Silver Lake Invitational.