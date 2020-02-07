Ottawa University and Tabor College women’s basketball teams usually play a close-to-the-vest game against each other.

In the past 17 games since 2013, only once did a team pass the 70-point barrier. Most have been played in the 50s.

Ottawa coach Bruce Tate expects more of the same at 5 p.m. Saturday in Hillsboro.

“Tabor and Ottawa games have always been interesting,” Tate said. “They slow the game down and keep possessions low. They will be well prepared.”

Tabor has won 15 of the past 17 games and holds a 51-28 series lead. Tate said Tabor always concentrates on taking away at least one offensive option.

“They will come with a really good game plan,” Tate said. “They are well coached. They are not going to send us to the free-throw line 44 times. We played well against them the first time around.”

Ottawa is coming off a season-best 93 points in the win over Avila. Ottawa scored 38 of those points off free throws. In the past 10 games — in which Ottawa gone 5-5 — the Lady Braves went to the line 91 more times than their opponents.

Tate figures Tabor will try to keep Ottawa off the free-throw line. Tabor won the first meeting 54-51.

“Second-chance points is where they beat us the first time,” Tate said. “Our defense did a good job of limiting them on their first shot.”

Ottawa’s offense was clicking against Avila, hitting 44% from the field, including draining 11 treys.

“It was a great team performance,” Tate said. “We give our (players) the freedom to take shots, if they are open and it's their shot. We have been stressing high-percentage decisions.”

Ottawa (7-15, 7-12) is embroiled in a tight race for a KCAC tournament spot. There are five teams separated by a game that are vying for the final two positions.