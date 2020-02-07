When classmates signed Lillian “Lil” Partis’ yearbook her senior year of high school, one wrote, “She’s a human dynamo.”

Nearly a century later, she’s still living up to that reputation.

“My doctor can’t believe it, he’ll say ‘I can’t find anything wrong with you’ — but he still sends me a bill,” she said, laughing.

Partis, who resides in Ottawa’s Washburn Towers, marked the start of her 100th year of life this week. Celebrating with friends throughout the week and a party on Saturday, Partis took some time away from the festivities to share her story with The Ottawa Herald.

Partis was born Feb. 6, 1920 in Council Grove, into a childhood chock full of movement as her parents worked to navigate their family through the Great Depression.

“I went to 12 different schools before the sixth grade,” she said. “We moved so often — my parents would joke about it, saying every time the rent came due we’d move. Jobs were hard to find back then. Wherever there was work to be done, my dad would do it — he was a builder.”

Travel by foot was the norm in those days, Partis said.

“I walked to school four times a day,” she said. “We didn’t have a cafeteria, but they wouldn’t let us bring a lunch, so I had to walk to school, walk home for lunch, then walk back to school and back home. School was always a good mile away.

“We had to walk every place we went, but when when my brothers went to college, they said they were in better shape than most of the other young men.”

Partis did a large portion of her growing up in Olathe, where she attended high school, chalking up a number of firsts before graduating in 1938.

“I was the first girl cheerleader at Olathe High School — they didn’t have girl cheerleaders at that time,” she said. “I had to go to the principal to get permission to wear pants — those were the days when women wore skirts, not pants.

“Our class was the first class there that did ditch day. We had a lot of fun.”

During that time the Olathe’s population only numbered around 5,000, Partis recalled.

“We used to come to Ottawa to come to the big city,” she said.

The war and afterward

With the onset of World War II, Partis found herself embodying Rosie the Riveter as she worked in the Kansas City Pratt and Whitney factory. Partis worked in the blueprints department and later made precision instruments for aircraft.

Partis also recalls experiencing wartime measures while traveling.

“We stayed in a cabin near Hoover Dam, and at night they would turn the lights out on you so there would be no lights showing near the dam — because of the war, to hide them from bombers,” she said. “They were having scares in San Francisco and Los Angeles about Japanese submarines.”

Besides the war, Partis remembers the entertainment of the 1940s at places like Fairlyland Park in Kansas City, Mo.

“They had the biggest roller coaster in the country at the time, and it was all wood,” she said. “We always rode in the front seat.

“It was scary, but the trick was this: You ride it once, then you stay on and ride it again. Then it’s a piece of cake.”

California years

Partis moved to California in 1951, where she would spend the next nearly 40 years.

“I was ahead of the flood the whole way — literally and figuratively,” she said, referencing a large westward population shift that coincided with periods of heavy rainfall across the nation at that time. “I went through Oklahoma, and it rained red mud.”

Partis also recalled population migration control measures that were instituted at the time, shortly after she settled in the Golden State.

“California stopped a lot of people at the state border during that time,” she said. “The state said you either had to have a job to go to or people to take care of you. Otherwise they were turned back. And that happened for quite a while — people figured they could get into the movies or the government would take care of them.”

Partis worked in the banking industry at that time, at one point making the acquaintance of pioneering actor Anna May Wong.

“We lived in a complex built around her residence,” Partis said. “She was always dressed — you never saw her without her makeup, outfits and everything.”

Wong would sometimes read to Partis’ daughter, Jan, who was in elementary school at the time.

“She would take Janie aside and read to her from these Chinese books,” Partis said. “I remember one day (Anna May) was all dressed up for a role and she had these long, bright red nails. Janie was in the third grade, and she went to embrace Janie with her arms extended — and Janie just froze solid, scared to death.

“(Anna May) never forgot it, and it just ate her up that she had scared Janie.”

Return to the Heartland

Partis moved back to Kansas in 1988, living briefly in Manhattan before moving back east. These days, Partis can be found having coffee with friends, playing Mexican train dominoes, completing spelling puzzles, cooking for herself and watching sports.

“I’ll watch anything — football and basketball of course, but also tennis, soccer, and I even like to watch curling,” she said, adding she enjoys the freedom that comes with her age.

“I get to do whatever I darn well please,” she said, laughing. “Another thing is, people help you — the young people hold doors for you, and that sort of thing. I still sing as much as I can — we used to have karaoke here, that was fun. I think I still have a pretty good sense of humor, and that’s important.”

Reflecting on her life, Partis recommends that sense of humor as an antidote to life’s troubles.

“Don’t take things so serious,” she said. “I have people ask me, ‘Are you happy?’ I tell them, ‘I might not be happy, but I’m contented.’

“What is happiness, really? I enjoy doing what I do, and that’s enough for me.”