While thinking about world peace, I came across an article on the website of the Baha'i World News Service, “Chiefs seek lasting peace in light of spiritual truths.” The Chiefs made me think of the exciting comeback victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, but also that we may be running out of time for the establishment of world peace by the chiefs of this world.

The article began with a report of a radio program broadcast in Kakenge, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Jan. 28. It was a live broadcast of a convention between 60 village and tribal chiefs many of whom were on opposing sides of armed conflict only a year ago.

They were discussing the true purpose of religion, the unity of the human family, the promotion of material and spiritual progress, and the critical role of women in building a peaceful society.

When considering the tensions that remained in the country after the conflict, the Baha'i community invited chiefs from the central region to a three-day conference to explore how principles from the Baha’i writings could shed light on matters of practical and immediate concern for their society. The chiefs found the gathering to be a unique opportunity to decide on practical actions that could turn coexistence among tribes and religious groups into constructive peaceful collaboration. The story can be found at https://news.bahai.org/story/1385.

I wondered how spiritual truths could be applied in Hutchinson. There are many good people and organizations trying to solve problems. But there is little consideration given to spiritual truths. There are occasional prayers at public meetings.

There are more than a hundred churches in this area and many of them are struggling to find relevance in a world that has marginalized religion. The primary truth that needs to be understood and acted upon is the oneness of mankind.

“The teachings specialized in Bahá’u’lláh are addressed to humanity. He says, 'Ye are all the leaves of one tree.' He does not say, 'Ye are the leaves of two trees: one divine, the other satanic.' He has declared that each individual member of the human family is a leaf or branch upon the Adamic tree; that all are sheltered beneath the protecting mercy and providence of God; that all are the children of God, fruit upon the one tree of His love. God is equally compassionate and kind to all the leaves, branches and fruit of this tree.

"Therefore, there is no satanic tree whatever—Satan being a product of human minds and of instinctive human tendencies toward error. God alone is Creator, and all are creatures of His might. Therefore, we must love mankind as His creatures, realizing that all are growing upon the tree of His mercy, servants of His omnipotent will and manifestations of His good pleasure.” (The Promulgation of Universal Peace: Talks Delivered by ‘Abdu’l-Bahá during His Visit to the United States and Canada in 1912.)

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, has lived 30 years in Hutchinson. Email him at pwood1937@gmail.com.