Autopsy: Gordon died from heroin overdose

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died last month from a heroin overdose, an autopsy found.

Nick Gordon, whose legal name is Nicholas Bouler, died from an accidental overdose on New Year's Day, the medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, found in an autopsy released Thursday.

Gordon, 30, was found unresponsive at a Sheraton hotel in the Orlando-area suburb of Maitland, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her home north of Atlanta, Georgia. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.

Investigators weren't able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner in that case couldn't determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Platt named Hasty Pudding's 2020 Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named 2020 Man of the Year by Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe on Monday.

Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.

"We're thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age," Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement. "As our youngest Man of the Year, Ben has had a remarkable career as an actor and musician."

Platt will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast on Friday. A performance of "Mean Ghouls," Hasty Pudding's second production including women in the cast, will follow.

Platt won a Tony in 2017 for "Dear Evan Hansen," while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album, as well as a Daytime Emmy for their performance on "The Today Show."

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2."

He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series "The Politician," which last season earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He also stars in the film "Run This Town," which premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. It was recently announced that he will star in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along."

Also a musician, Platt's debut album "Sing To Me Instead" was released last year.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Last year's Man of the Year was Milo Ventimiglia.

Hasty Pudding's 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.