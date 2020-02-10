Digging big halftime deficits has been a problem for the Ottawa High School girls basketball team.

The Cyclones fell behind Louisburg 25-7 at halftime Friday night in Ottawa. The squad attempted to rally in the second half, but ended up falling 41-24.

“When we create deficits in the first half like that, it is really, really hard to get caught back up,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We did not make shots (in the first half). We got good looks and they did not go in. It is hard to win when you can’t score.”

Ottawa’s offense has been suffering since the middle of January and resulted in a long losing skid.

“We only average 30 points a game,” Schurman said. “When we score 40, we have won. The difference between winning and losing is 10 points. We live and die by our shots and confidence. They fall in practice, but we can’t get them to fall in a game right now.”

Ottawa caught fire in the third quarter and came within 11 and had chances to keep the momentum rolling.

“Our momentum was very, very short bursts,” Schurman said. “We would get a score and then have a turnover. We just are careless with the ball sometimes. We have to get better.”

The coach said the players were prepared for the Louisburg pressure.

“We knew what they were going to do,” Schurman said. “They were going to play the passing lane. We worked on ball fakes. It did not translate into the game.”

Schurman said several players gave the Cyclones good performances in other areas.

“There were some people that worked really hard on the boards,” Schurman said. “Riley Titus had a great game. It is difficult for her playing with a mask. Lauren Curtis did an amazing job on their big. They had other people step up and score.”

Ottawa plays Tuesday at home against state-ranked Eudora.

Louisburg (41) — Diederich 10, Melton 9, Wright 7, Cain 5, Moore 4, Ross 2, Mynsted 2, Keagle 2.

Ottawa (24) — Ficken 8, Spigle 6, Curtis 4, Titus 3, Hadl 2, Heilbroan 1.