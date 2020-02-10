HILLSBORO — The KCAC men’s basketball teams are set for a wild finish to the season. Seven teams are within two games of each other at the top of the standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Ottawa University men retook sole possession of first place Saturday with an 86-70 win over Tabor in Hillsboro. Friends upended Oklahoma Wesleyan, 75-71 in overtime, to give the Braves the edge over the Eagles. The regular-season champion receives an automatic berth into the NAIA Div. II National Tournament.

Ottawa, coming off its worst performance of the season in the 75-55 home loss to Avila, roared back into the win column. Ottawa rolled early and never looked back. Ottawa led 19-6 with 11:43 remaining in the first half and increased the lead to 48-28 at halftime. Ottawa maintained a healthy margin throughout the second half.

Ottawa found its offensive rhythm, shooting 46% from the field. Ottawa finished with a season-best 28 assists.

The Braves placed five players in double figures. Darryl Bowie led Ottawa with 17 points. Jackson Mallory tossed in 14 points. Ryan Haskins scored 12 points. Jaquan Daniels and Joe Johnson III netted 10 points each.

Mason McDow led Ottawa with six assists. Johnson, Andre Jackson and Haskins had three steals apiece.

No. 7 Ottawa (21-5, 15-5) plays 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against York College.