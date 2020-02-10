HILLSBORO — Making shots has not been a strength of the Ottawa University women’s basketball team this season.

The Lady Braves shot a chilly 30% from the field, including 12% behind the arc, in a 66-47 loss to Tabor on Saturday in Hillsboro. Ottawa was coming off its best offensive performance of the season in its 93-79 win Wednesday over Avila.

Ottawa made just 14 field goals and two treys. Tabor took advantage of the cold shooting to go on runs. An 11-3 run at the end of the first quarter gave Tabor a 22-11 lead. Tabor had a 15-4 spurt in the second quarter to increase the lead to 40-22 at halftime.

The second half was much the same.

Liz Vaughn led the Braves with 11 points and three steals. Jennifer Anthony fired in eight points. Mariah Grizzle paced Ottawa with nine rebounds.

Ottawa (7-16, 7-13) plays at home at 5 p.m. Wednesday against York College.