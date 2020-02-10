To many basketball coaches and analysts, the third quarter can be the turning point in every game.

The Ottawa High School boys basketball team’s goal is to dominate that quarter. The Cyclones put the hammer down on Louisburg in the third quarter Friday night in front of a packed OHS gym. Ottawa broke open a tight game with a 24-9 advantage in the quarter en route to a 60-38 victory.

“A lot of high school games are won in the third quarter,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “If you can get your stuff together, you can make an impact in the third quarter. We talked about that several times. We need to make the third quarter your quarter and open this game up. We played an outstanding second half of basketball.”

Ottawa led 21-20 at halftime and limited the Wildcats to 18 points in the second half.

“It all starts on defense,” McCullough said. “I heard coach (Rob) Hedrick on the bench say, ‘Our defense is so much better in the first three minutes of the second half.’ Then it turns into offense. If you start hitting shots, you start seeing the confidence. It snowballed and we all jumped on board.”

McCullough said teams like Louisburg and others in the Frontier League will challenge Ottawa and try to stage an upset.

“Teams like that ride so much adrenaline in the first half,” he said. “They hit shots and kept themselves in the game. Every team we play from here on out will give you their best shot because we are Ottawa. We want to be that team. We have to be ready for it. We were not playing horrible (in the first half). We were not very good on rebounding. Offensively, we were not knocking down shots in the first half. We kept them in the game.”

McCullough said mental toughness will be the key to success the rest of the season.

“We talk about physical and mental toughness,” McCullough said. “At times, we are not very mentally tough, other times we are. When we start games, we are not mentally tough. When we jumped out to a lead, they came out and started throwing punches at us and we did not like it. That is mental toughness. We are going to need it. We are not deep.

"We have to go on a (big) run over the next seven games. It is going to challenge our mental toughness. We have the experience. We have the seniors and leadership that should be able to establish some mental toughness on this team. They know what is at stake. They know our destiny is in our hands now. We have to come out and play one game at a time and take one win at a time. We have to win every game.”

The coach saw growth in how Ottawa kept the pressure on Louisburg in the fourth quarter.

“It is a personality where you are going to keep your foot on the gas,” he said. “We are still building. We had a lot of kids that played really well. It was good to see everybody get involved and get in the game.”

Ottawa plays Tuesday at home against Eudora.