Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 7:20 p.m. Friday, 3100 block of Iowa Terrace, Candra Powers, 32, Kansas City, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant. Powers bond is set at $1,000 cash or surety. A 17-year old Vassar male was arrested and released on a notice to appear for possession of marijuana.

• 5:21 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of Iowa Road, Dean Shaum, 55, Ottawa, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Accidents

• 1:23 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of John Brown Road, Jeffrey Moore, 42, Princeton, was traveling eastbound in his 2012 Chrysler Town and Country when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 3:52 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of Missouri Road, Brian Asbury, 48, Rantoul, was pulling a trailer with his 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD when the trailer disconnected from the truck causing Asbury to lose control and the drive into a creek. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:57 a.m. 200 S. Walnut Street, Ottawa, Jacob Trumbly, 22, Ottawa, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being contacted by officers.

• 11:12 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa (Franklin County Jail), Kevin Williams, 45, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:13 p.m. Friday, 200 S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Tommy Barber Jr., 25, homeless, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant. Barber was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:30 p.m. Friday, 500 N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Joseph Garcia, 30, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin county warrant.

• 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 800 N. Oak St., Ottawa, Tieler Duvall, 18, Ottawa, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 S. Locust St., Ottawa, a known suspect was suspected of possession of paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended. Case is under investigation.

• 11:39 p.m. Saturday, 800 N. Locust St., Ottawa, Reginald Harrison, 42, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and no insurance after being contacted by officers on a call for service. Harrison was released on a notice to appear.

Incidents

• 10:58 p.m. Friday, 400 W. 7th St., Ottawa, a known suspect was suspected of possession of methamphetamine, felony interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Case is under investigation.

• 4:38 p.m. Saturday, 800 N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa female reported that a known 24-year-old Ottawa male damaged property during a domestic dispute. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 12:32 p.m. Friday, 1300 S. Poplar, Ottawa, a 47-year-old Ottawa male reported a past burglary and theft of property.

Ottawa Fire Department

• The Ottawa Fire Department assisted with 16 medical calls over the weekend.